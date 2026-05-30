German Marquez Injury: Rehab stint looming
Marquez (forearm) threw live batting practice Thursday, and his next step will be a minor-league rehab appearance, per MLB.com.
Marquez last saw game action May 1, when he allowed seven runs over five innings in a loss against the White Sox. The veteran hurler landed on the injured list two days later due to right forearm nerve irritation, but he was able to resume a throwing program in mid-May. It appears Marquez is now just about ready to take part in a rehab stint, though it's unclear how many appearances he'll need before he's ready to be activated.
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