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German Marquez Injury: Resumes throwing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Marquez (forearm) has begun a throwing program, per MLB.com.

Marquez has been on the shelf since getting roughed up in a start versus the White Sox on May 1. He was subsequently diagnosed with right forearm nerve irritation and landed on the 15-day IL. Marquez's ability to begin throwing suggests that he's showing improvement, though he's not expected to return to the Padres until at least June.

German Marquez
San Diego Padres
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