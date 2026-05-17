German Marquez Injury: Resumes throwing
Marquez (forearm) has begun a throwing program, per MLB.com.
Marquez has been on the shelf since getting roughed up in a start versus the White Sox on May 1. He was subsequently diagnosed with right forearm nerve irritation and landed on the 15-day IL. Marquez's ability to begin throwing suggests that he's showing improvement, though he's not expected to return to the Padres until at least June.
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