German Marquez News: Fans nine in spring start
Marquez allowed three runs on three hits and a walk over five innings while striking out nine batters in a Cactus League start against Seattle on Tuesday.
Marquez had his swing-and-miss stuff working, as he racked up 13 whiffs among his 78 pitches. It wasn't all good news for the veteran hurler -- he gave up two homers -- but this was easily his best start of the spring. Marquez still has a poor 9.26 ERA and 1.54 WHIP over four outings spanning 11.2 frames in exhibition play, though his strong performance Tuesday may have solidified his place in San Diego's Opening Day rotation, which will be missing Joe Musgrove (elbow) and Griffin Canning (Achilles).
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