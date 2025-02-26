Fantasy Baseball
German Marquez News: First start of spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Marquez threw two scoreless innings in his Cactus League debut Tuesday, Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post reports.

Marquez also struck out two and walked two. Most importantly, he threw 32 pitches and came away with no injury concerns, a significant development after he was limited to only one start in 2024 while recovering from an elbow injury. Marquez figures to lead the Rockies' rotation in 2025.

