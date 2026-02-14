German Marquez News: Latches on with Padres
Marquez signed a one-year contract with the Padres on Saturday, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.
Marquez struggled mightily during his first full season back from Tommy John surgery, finishing 2025 with an unsightly 6.70 ERA and 1.71 WHIP over 126.1 innings. Leaving the pitcher-unfriendly environment of Colorado will help to improve the 30-year-old's performance, but he still likely faces an uphill battle to make the Padres' rotation and could be moved to the bullpen.
