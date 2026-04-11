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German Marquez News: Nabs win against former club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Marquez (2-1) earned the win over Colorado on Saturday, allowing four runs on four hits and two walks while striking out five batters over five innings.

Marquez was far from sharp, especially in terms of allowing the long ball -- the Rockies knocked three homers against him. However, he pitched just well enough (and just deep enough) to pick up his second straight victory thanks to a breakout performance by San Diego's offense. Marquez tossed five scoreless frames in his previous start April 6 versus Pittsburgh, but in his other two outings he's allowed a combined eight runs (most of which have come via five homers) across eight innings. He's projected to next take the mound on the road against the Angels.

German Marquez
San Diego Padres
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