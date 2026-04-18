German Marquez headshot

German Marquez News: Settles for no-decision Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Marquez took a no-decision Saturday against the Angels, allowing no runs on two hits and two walks in 5.2 innings. He struck out eight.

The veteran right-hander put together his longest outing of the year in what was also arguably his finest effort of 2026 so far. He surrendered a season-low two hits, also matching a season high in punchouts. Marquez has worked his way back into fantasy relevance following a couple of tough recent seasons in Colorado, posting a respectable 3.86 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 15:6 K:BB over 18.2 innings for the Padres this year. His next start tentatively projects to come versus Arizona.

German Marquez
San Diego Padres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring German Marquez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring German Marquez See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 11
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 11
Author Image
Chris Bennett
7 days ago
DFS MLB: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, April 11
MLB
DFS MLB: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, April 11
Author Image
Dan Marcus
7 days ago
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Saturday, April 11
MLB
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Saturday, April 11
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
8 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
14 days ago