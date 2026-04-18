German Marquez News: Settles for no-decision Saturday

Marquez took a no-decision Saturday against the Angels, allowing no runs on two hits and two walks in 5.2 innings. He struck out eight.

The veteran right-hander put together his longest outing of the year in what was also arguably his finest effort of 2026 so far. He surrendered a season-low two hits, also matching a season high in punchouts. Marquez has worked his way back into fantasy relevance following a couple of tough recent seasons in Colorado, posting a respectable 3.86 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 15:6 K:BB over 18.2 innings for the Padres this year. His next start tentatively projects to come versus Arizona.