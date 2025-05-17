German Marquez News: Tagged for seven runs Saturday

Marquez allowed seven runs (five earned) on seven hits and three walks while striking out one batter over three innings in a no-decision against Arizona on Saturday.

Marquez looked like he could be turning a rough season around when he earned a win by allowing one run over seven frames in his previous start, but the veteran hurler struggled mightily again Saturday. After Colorado staked him to a 3-0 lead through half an inning, Marquez squandered the advantage by allowing three runs in the bottom of the frame, though the final tally was unearned. The right-hander yielded three more run in the second and an unearned run in the third before his outing came to a merciful end. Marquez has now allowed at least five earned runs in six of his past seven starts, pushing his season ERA to an ugly 8.78 mark. The Rockies aren't exactly loaded with pitching depth, so Marquez figures to keep going out to the mound with the hope of getting on track. His next start lines up to be a tough matchup against the Phillies.