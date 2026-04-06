German Marquez News: Works his way out of trouble in win
Marquez (1-1) earned the win Monday against the Pirates, allowing no runs on six hits and one walk while striking out four over five innings.
Marquez navigated traffic throughout the outing, escaping jams in multiple innings to keep Pittsburgh off the board. The righty stranded runners at the corners in both the second and third innings, highlighted by a key strikeout of Ryan O'Hearn on his fastest pitch of the day at 95 mph. It was a much sharper outing compared to his season debut, where Marquez allowed four runs over three innings against San Francisco. The win snapped a 12-start stretch without a victory (0-9), marking the 31-year-old's first win since June 18. Marquez will look to ride this momentum into his next start, scheduled against a Rockies lineup that has had trouble scoring runs so far in 2026.
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