Gerrit Cole Injury: Beginning assignment Friday

Cole (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment at Double-A Somerset on Friday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Cole has built up to three innings (42 pitches) while pitching in sim games, and he's now been given the green light to begin playing in minor-league games. Because he's on the 15-day IL, the 35-year-old righty will be eligible to return at any moment, but the Yankees will presumably look to slowly build him up over the course of several rehab outings while he finishes up his recovery from Tommy John surgery.