Gerrit Cole headshot

Gerrit Cole Injury: Beginning assignment Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Cole (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment at Double-A Somerset on Friday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Cole has built up to three innings (42 pitches) while pitching in sim games, and he's now been given the green light to begin playing in minor-league games. Because he's on the 15-day IL, the 35-year-old righty will be eligible to return at any moment, but the Yankees will presumably look to slowly build him up over the course of several rehab outings while he finishes up his recovery from Tommy John surgery.

Gerrit Cole
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gerrit Cole See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gerrit Cole See More
MLB Rotation Injury Risk Index 2026
MLB
MLB Rotation Injury Risk Index 2026
Author Image
Christopher Boan
16 days ago
MLB Picks: Best 2026 Baseball Expert Futures & Prop Bets
MLB
MLB Picks: Best 2026 Baseball Expert Futures & Prop Bets
Rotowire Staff
21 days ago
Top MLB Betting Picks for March 25: Opening Day Same-Game Parlays and Props
MLB
Top MLB Betting Picks for March 25: Opening Day Same-Game Parlays and Props
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
21 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
Rotowire Staff
26 days ago
RotoWire Staff Picks: Pitcher Sleepers
MLB
RotoWire Staff Picks: Pitcher Sleepers
Rotowire Staff
28 days ago