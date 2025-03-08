Gerrit Cole Injury: 'Concerned' about elbow

Cole said Saturday morning that he is "concerned" about what the imaging on his right elbow will show, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Cole said his elbow pain is the same as last year, and according to Randy Miller of NJ.com, "you could tell in [Cole's] voice, not just his words, that he is very worried." The right-hander is already talking about second opinions, which is an ominous sign. Cole and the Yankees expect to know more in the coming days, and it sounds like both sides are preparing for the worst-case scenario.