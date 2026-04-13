Gerrit Cole headshot

Gerrit Cole Injury: Could be close to rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that Cole (elbow) threw three simulated innings and 42 pitches in a live session against High-A Hudson Valley hitters Sunday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Cole was able to make a couple of appearances late in the Grapefruit League and has continued to build up his pitch volume in simulated games through the first two weeks of the regular season. The Yankees could soon be ready to open the 30-day window on a minor-league rehab assignment for Cole, with Boone noting that a decision on the right-hander's next step will be made within the next few days. Because Cole opened the season on the 15-day injured list rather than the 60-day IL, he'll be eligible to return at any time, though he's unlikely to be activated until at least the second or third week of May.

Gerrit Cole
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gerrit Cole See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gerrit Cole See More
MLB Rotation Injury Risk Index 2026
MLB
MLB Rotation Injury Risk Index 2026
Author Image
Christopher Boan
14 days ago
MLB Picks: Best 2026 Baseball Expert Futures & Prop Bets
MLB
MLB Picks: Best 2026 Baseball Expert Futures & Prop Bets
Rotowire Staff
19 days ago
Top MLB Betting Picks for March 25: Opening Day Same-Game Parlays and Props
MLB
Top MLB Betting Picks for March 25: Opening Day Same-Game Parlays and Props
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
19 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
Rotowire Staff
24 days ago
RotoWire Staff Picks: Pitcher Sleepers
MLB
RotoWire Staff Picks: Pitcher Sleepers
Rotowire Staff
26 days ago