Gerrit Cole Injury: Could make season debut this week

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Monday that the possibility of Cole (elbow) making his season debut this weekend against the Rays, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

The Yankees had said previously that Cole would make one more rehab start, but that was before the right-hander struck out six over 5.1 innings of one-run ball in his latest rehab outing with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday. Elmer Rodriguez -- who had been filling the final slot in the Yankees' rotation -- was optioned earlier Monday, seemingly clearing the path for Cole's season debut, likely on Friday. Cole got his pitch count up to 86 on Sunday, so he is sufficiently stretched out. He's coming back from Tommy John surgery with an internal brace that he underwent in March of 2025.