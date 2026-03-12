Gerrit Cole headshot

Gerrit Cole Injury: Could make spring debut next week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Cole (elbow) said Thursday following a 35-pitch live batting practice session that he and the Yankees "will likely" have a conversation about his next throwing session coming in a Grapefruit League game, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.

Cole's next outing will come in six days, but it has yet to be decided whether it will be in an official spring training game or a different capacity. The right-hander's rehab from Tommy John surgery with an internal brace has gone well, but if the Yankees put Cole on the 60-day injured list -- which still seems likely -- he will not be eligible to make his season debut until late May.

Gerrit Cole
New York Yankees
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gerrit Cole See More
