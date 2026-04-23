Gerrit Cole Injury: Effective in rehab start

Cole (elbow) pitched 4.1 innings, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out four in his rehab start with High-A Hudson on Thursday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Cole was able to limit the damage in his second rehab outing, throwing 42 of his 52 total pitches for strikes. The right-hander is expected to require multiple more starts to build up his workload before making his return to the major-league roster, and it's unclear where his next stop will be on his minor-league rehab assignment.