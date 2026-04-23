Gerrit Cole headshot

Gerrit Cole Injury: Effective in rehab start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Cole (elbow) pitched 4.1 innings, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out four in his rehab start with High-A Hudson on Thursday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Cole was able to limit the damage in his second rehab outing, throwing 42 of his 52 total pitches for strikes. The right-hander is expected to require multiple more starts to build up his workload before making his return to the major-league roster, and it's unclear where his next stop will be on his minor-league rehab assignment.

Gerrit Cole
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gerrit Cole See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gerrit Cole See More
MLB Rotation Injury Risk Index 2026
MLB
MLB Rotation Injury Risk Index 2026
Author Image
Christopher Boan
24 days ago
MLB Picks: Best 2026 Baseball Expert Futures & Prop Bets
MLB
MLB Picks: Best 2026 Baseball Expert Futures & Prop Bets
Rotowire Staff
29 days ago
Top MLB Betting Picks for March 25: Opening Day Same-Game Parlays and Props
MLB
Top MLB Betting Picks for March 25: Opening Day Same-Game Parlays and Props
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
29 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
Rotowire Staff
34 days ago
RotoWire Staff Picks: Pitcher Sleepers
MLB
RotoWire Staff Picks: Pitcher Sleepers
Rotowire Staff
36 days ago