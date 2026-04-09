Gerrit Cole Injury: Facing hitters Sunday
Cole (elbow) will face hitters at High-A Hudson Valley on Sunday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.
It could be the final step for Cole before he's cleared to begin a rehab assignment, though the Yankees have yet to confirm as much. Making his way back from Tommy John surgery, Cole made a couple Grapefruit League appearances, but he will still require several rehab starts before rejoining the Yankees' rotation. The former Cy Young winner is expected to make his season debut sometime in May.
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