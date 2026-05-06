Gerrit Cole Injury: In need of more rehab time

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday that Cole (elbow) is expected to need a "couple more" rehab starts before being activated from the 15-day injured list, David Lennon of Newsday reports.

Cole made the fourth start of his rehab assignment Tuesday, covering 4.1 innings and striking out four batters while yielding five earned runs on seven hits and no walks. From a volume standpoint, Cole appears capable of handling a typical starter's workload after he tossed 69 pitches Tuesday, but the Yankees may want the right-hander to iron out his command and pick up some velocity on the farm before adding him to the big-league rotation. While Cole has pounded the strike zone well and has permitted just one walk over 18.2 innings during his minor-league assignment, he's given up six home runs and has punched out just 14 batters. With at least two more starts in the minors on tap, Cole isn't projected to make his 2026 MLB debut until some point during the final two weeks of May.