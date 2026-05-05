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Gerrit Cole Injury: Likely to continue rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that Cole (elbow), who is making a rehab start Tuesday with High-A Hudson Valley, is still a "little ways away" from making his season debut with the Yankees, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

The right-hander's rehab outing Tuesday is the fourth of his rehab assignment as he continues to work his way back from Tommy John surgery, which he underwent last March. New York's rotation has been dominant early this season, so the club may let Cole take his time building back up in the minors.

Gerrit Cole
New York Yankees
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