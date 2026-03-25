Gerrit Cole Injury: Move to IL made official
The Yankees placed Cole (elbow) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday.
Cole got into a couple games this spring, allowing one run with a 3:0 K:BB over 2.2 innings. The veteran right-hander continues to check all the boxes as he works his way back from March 2025 Tommy John surgery with an internal brace, and the Yankees anticipate Cole being ready to rejoin their rotation by the end of May.
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