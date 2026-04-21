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Gerrit Cole Injury: Next rehab outing set

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Cole (elbow) will make his next rehab start Thursday with High-A Hudson Valley, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

The 35-year-old threw 44 pitches across 4.1 innings during his first rehab outing Friday with Double-A Somerset, and he'll move down a level for his next start. Cole will likely require an additional two or three rehab appearances before being cleared to retake a major-league mound for the first time since 2024.

Gerrit Cole
New York Yankees
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