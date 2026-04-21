Gerrit Cole Injury: Next rehab outing set
Cole (elbow) will make his next rehab start Thursday with High-A Hudson Valley, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.
The 35-year-old threw 44 pitches across 4.1 innings during his first rehab outing Friday with Double-A Somerset, and he'll move down a level for his next start. Cole will likely require an additional two or three rehab appearances before being cleared to retake a major-league mound for the first time since 2024.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gerrit Cole See More
-
General MLB Article
MLB Rotation Injury Risk Index 202622 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Picks: Best 2026 Baseball Expert Futures & Prop Bets27 days ago
-
MLB Picks
Top MLB Betting Picks for March 25: Opening Day Same-Game Parlays and Props27 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings32 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Sleepers
RotoWire Staff Picks: Pitcher Sleepers34 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gerrit Cole See More