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Gerrit Cole Injury: Next rehab start set for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Cole (elbow) will make another minor-league rehab appearance with High-A Hudson Valley on Tuesday, per MLB.com.

Cole has so far completed three minor-league starts (one with Hudson Valley and two with Double-A Somerset) and has recorded a 5.02 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 10:1 K:BB through 14.1 innings. In his most recent outing, the veteran righty worked 5.2 frames and threw 60 pitches while sitting at 93-96 mph with his fastball. The Yankees haven't announced how many more rehab starts Cole will make, but it seems to be at least a possibility that if his outing Tuesday goes well, Cole's following start will be in an MLB contest.

Gerrit Cole
New York Yankees
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