Gerrit Cole headshot

Gerrit Cole Injury: Reaches 77 pitches in rehab start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 10, 2026 at 10:14pm

Cole (elbow) completed five innings for Double-A Somerset in a rehab outing Sunday, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out eight batters.

This was the fifth rehab appearance for Cole, who continues to ramp up in his recovery from the Tommy John surgery he underwent in March of last year. The veteran hurler threw 77 pitches Sunday -- his most so far during his rehab stint -- and kept the ball in the park for the first time in those five starts. Cole will likely need one or two more minor-league outings before he's activated off the injured list, but a return to the Yankees' rotation before the end of May remains a possibility.

Gerrit Cole
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gerrit Cole See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gerrit Cole See More
MLB Barometer: Stuff+ Risers and Fallers
MLB
MLB Barometer: Stuff+ Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Dan Marcus
4 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 6
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 6
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
4 days ago
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
MLB
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Author Image
Jesse Siegel
6 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
7 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago