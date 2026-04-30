Gerrit Cole Injury: Reaches sixth inning in rehab start

Cole (elbow) struck out three and allowed allowed three earned runs on three hits and zero walks across 5.2 innings Wednesday in his rehab start with Double-A Somerset.

Making the third start of his rehab assignment, Cole retired the first 11 batters he faced and allowed just three baserunners on the day, though two of the hits he gave up left the yard. He spotted 45 of his 60 pitches for strikes during the outing and mixed in four pitches while sitting between 93 and 96 miles per hour with his velocity. Though his velocity remains down a few ticks from where it sat before he underwent Tommy John surgery last March, Cole's control has been excellent throughout his first three minor-league appearances; he's walked just one batter across 14.1 innings. The 2023 AL Cy Young Award winner is expected to make at least one more start in the minors before the Yankees decide if he's ready to come off the injured list for his 2026 big-league debut.