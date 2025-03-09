Gerrit Cole Injury: Recommended for surgery

Cole (elbow) was recommended to have Tommy John surgery, but he is waiting for a second opinion, Jim Bowden of The Athletic reports.

Cole will seek another opinion to confirm the diagnosis, but it appears as if the worst-case scenario for the Yankees may be playing out ahead of the 2025 campaign. The right-hander originally reported that he was struggling with his command in his most recent outing Thursday, which started him down the path of imaging on his elbow. If Cole is forced to undergo Tommy John surgery, he'd miss the entirety of the 2025 season and likely some of 2026 as well.