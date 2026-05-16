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Gerrit Cole Injury: Rehab moved to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Cole (elbow) had his rehab assignment transferred from Double-A Somerset to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday.

Cole has already made five rehab starts -- two with High-A Hudson Valley and three with Somerset. He threw 77 pitches over five innings in his most recent outing, so he appears close to being fully ramped up, though Yankees manager Aaron Boone stated following Cole's last appearance that he'll need at least two more rehab starts. Cole is slated to start for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday, per YES Network, so he could still be ready to join the Yankees' rotation before the end of May.

Gerrit Cole
New York Yankees
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