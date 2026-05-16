Gerrit Cole Injury: Rehab moved to Triple-A
Cole (elbow) had his rehab assignment transferred from Double-A Somerset to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday.
Cole has already made five rehab starts -- two with High-A Hudson Valley and three with Somerset. He threw 77 pitches over five innings in his most recent outing, so he appears close to being fully ramped up, though Yankees manager Aaron Boone stated following Cole's last appearance that he'll need at least two more rehab starts. Cole is slated to start for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday, per YES Network, so he could still be ready to join the Yankees' rotation before the end of May.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gerrit Cole See More
-
MLB Barometer
MLB Barometer: Stuff+ Risers and Fallers10 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 610 days ago
-
Minor League Barometer
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers12 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week13 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week14 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gerrit Cole See More