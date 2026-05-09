Gerrit Cole Injury: Scheduled for next rehab start

Cole (elbow) will make his next rehab start with Double-A Somerset Sunday, Casey Drottar of MLB.com reports.

It will be Cole's fifth minor-league start since embarking on his rehab assignment in mid-April. He tossed 69 pitches in his last outing Tuesday with High-A Hudson, but the veteran right-hander appears to need more reps while continuing to recover from Tommy John surgery from March of 2025. Across his four minor-league starts, Cole has a 6.27 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 14:1 K:BB across 18.2 innings, though he's yielded six home runs in that span. Yankees manager Aaron Boone relayed to reporters Saturday that he expects Cole to make at least two rehab starts but potentially three, which means Cole may not be back with the big club until late May or early June.