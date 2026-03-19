Gerrit Cole Injury: Scoreless frame in spring debut

Cole (elbow) allowed two hits in one scoreless inning against Boston in a Grapefruit League game Wednesday. He did not walk or strike out any batters.

Cole pitched in a game for the first time since he underwent Tommy John surgery with an internal brace last March. While he allowed two singles (one came on a bunt), he faced just four batters due to a caught-stealing. Cole threw 10 pitches and topped out at 98.7 mph on his fastball, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. Though it was a short outing, this was a significant step for the 2023 AL Cy Young winner in his quest to rejoin the Yankees' rotation. He's expected to continue to gradually ramp up, with late May a reasonable expectation for his regular-season debut.