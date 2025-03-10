Fantasy Baseball
Gerrit Cole Injury: Set for Tommy John surgery Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Cole will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery on his right elbow Tuesday, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

Cole sought a second opinion from Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles on Monday and it was during that meeting that it was confirmed Tommy John surgery would be required. The operation will knock Cole out for the entirety of the 2025 campaign, and it's possible he'll get a late start in 2026, as well. Cole, 34, has four years and $144 million remaining on his contract. With Cole out for the season and Luis Gil (lat) out indefinitely, the Yankees appear tentatively slated to open with both Marcus Stroman and Will Warren in their rotation. An addition from outside the organization is also possible.

