Gerrit Cole Injury: Sharp in Saturday's rehab start

Cole (elbow) allowed one run on six hits and one walk while striking out six across 5.1 innings in his rehab start with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Cole logged 56 strikes on 86 pitches (65.1 percent strike rate) and saw his fastball crack 99 mph during Saturday's rehab outing. It was an encouraging sign for the veteran right-hander, who continues to ramp up his activity and is in the final stages of his recovery from Tommy John surgery with an internal brace that he underwent in March of 2025. Cole is expected to make one more rehab start before being cleared to return to the majors.