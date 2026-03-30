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Gerrit Cole Injury: Slated for live BP

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters Monday that Cole (elbow) will toss a one-inning live batting practice in "a couple of days," Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Cole continues to progress in his recovery from Tommy John surgery that he underwent in March of 2025. He tossed 2.2 innings in Grapefruit League action before opening the season on the 15-day IL, and the hope is that the veteran right-hander will return to the Yankees' rotation by the end of May. Cole will need to embark on a rehab assignment before making his return to the majors.

Gerrit Cole
New York Yankees
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