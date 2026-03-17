Gerrit Cole Injury: Spring debut coming Wednesday
Cole (elbow) will pitch one inning during Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
It will be the right-hander's first game action since undergoing Tommy John surgery with an internal brace in March of last year. It's an encouraging development for Cole, whose current return timeline is expected to have him back with the Yankees in late May or early June.
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