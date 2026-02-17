Gerrit Cole Injury: Throws bullpen session Tuesday
Cole (elbow) threw a bullpen at spring training Tuesday, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Cole, of course, is recovering from a Tommy John procedure that involved internal bracing last March, and he's been throwing since August. However, he recently progressed to mound work, and Cole's rehab appears to be on track. Manager Aaron Boone said last week that Cole could pitch in some Grapefruit League games before the end of camp, though Cole isn't expected to make his regular-season debut until sometime in late May or early June.
