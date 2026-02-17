Gerrit Cole headshot

Gerrit Cole Injury: Throws bullpen session Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2026

Cole (elbow) threw a bullpen at spring training Tuesday, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Cole, of course, is recovering from a Tommy John procedure that involved internal bracing last March, and he's been throwing since August. However, he recently progressed to mound work, and Cole's rehab appears to be on track. Manager Aaron Boone said last week that Cole could pitch in some Grapefruit League games before the end of camp, though Cole isn't expected to make his regular-season debut until sometime in late May or early June.

Gerrit Cole
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gerrit Cole See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gerrit Cole See More
Every MLB Team's Championship Window, Ranked: Contenders, Rebuilders & Rising Teams
MLB
Every MLB Team's Championship Window, Ranked: Contenders, Rebuilders & Rising Teams
Author Image
Josh Markowitz
7 days ago
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
20 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
26 days ago
Collette Calls: 2026 AL East Bold Predictions
MLB
Collette Calls: 2026 AL East Bold Predictions
Author Image
Jason Collette
41 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
Rotowire Staff
60 days ago