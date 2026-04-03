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Gerrit Cole Injury: Throws live BP on Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 9:38pm

Cole (elbow) tossed one simulated inning of live batting practice Wednesday, per MLB.com.

Cole is nearing the final stage of his recovery from Tommy John surgery and seems to be progressing smoothly. He got into a couple Grapefruit League games, completing 2.2 innings, and is expected to kick off a minor-league rehab stint within the next few weeks. If all goes well, Cole could rejoin the Yankees' rotation before the end of May.

Gerrit Cole
New York Yankees
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