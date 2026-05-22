Gerrit Cole News: Activated for 2026 debut Friday

The Yankees activated Cole (elbow) from the 15-day injured list Friday.

The right-hander will make his 2026 season debut Friday against the Rays. Cole missed all of last season recovering from Tommy John surgery and will make his first regular-season big-league start since Sept. 26, 2024. The 35-year-old made six rehab starts leading up to Friday's debut and posted a 4.66 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 28:3 K:BB across 29 innings.