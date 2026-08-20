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Gerrit Cole News: Flashes vintage form again Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Cole (7-6) earned the win over Baltimore on Thursday, allowing one run on four hits and one walk while striking out eight batters over six innings.

Cole held the Orioles scoreless until Dylan Beavers tagged him for a solo homer in the fifth inning. That ended up accounting for Baltimore's only extra-base hit and lone run of the contest. Cole registered 15 whiffs among his 93 pitches and was constantly ahead in the count, throwing 22 of 23 first pitches for strikes. After missing all of last season and the beginning of the current campaign while recovering from Tommy John surgery, the veteran righty appears to be rounding back into peak form. Since the All-Star break, he's recorded a quality start in six of seven outings while posting a 2.06 ERA along with a 53:9 K:BB across 43.2 innings.

Gerrit Cole
New York Yankees
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