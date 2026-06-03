Gerrit Cole News: Hit hard in first loss

Cole (1-1) took the loss Wednesday against the Guardians, allowing four runs on six hits and one walk in 5.1 innings. He struck out two.

Following a pair of scoreless starts to begin his campaign, Cole stumbled quite a bit Wednesday. The 35-year-old right-hander served up three home runs in what also his shortest start of the year so far, but it was at least somewhat encouraging to see him reach the 80-pitch marker for the first time since coming off the injured list. Cole still has a strong 2.00 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 14:4 K:BB over 18 innings, and he's set for another crack at the Guardians in Cleveland his next time out.