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Gerrit Cole News: Hit hard in first loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

Cole (1-1) took the loss Wednesday against the Guardians, allowing four runs on six hits and one walk in 5.1 innings. He struck out two.

Following a pair of scoreless starts to begin his campaign, Cole stumbled quite a bit Wednesday. The 35-year-old right-hander served up three home runs in what also his shortest start of the year so far, but it was at least somewhat encouraging to see him reach the 80-pitch marker for the first time since coming off the injured list. Cole still has a strong 2.00 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 14:4 K:BB over 18 innings, and he's set for another crack at the Guardians in Cleveland his next time out.

Gerrit Cole
New York Yankees
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