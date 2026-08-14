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Gerrit Cole News: Takes loss in Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 7:30am

Cole (6-6) was tagged for the loss against the Blue Jays on Friday, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out five across six innings.

Cole and Shane Bieber kept Friday's game scoreless through five innings, and Cole was handed a 1-0 lead after a Trent Grisham solo homer in top of the sixth. However, Cole was tagged for two runs in the bottom of the frame, one of which was unearned due to a throwing error by Luis Garcia. Unfortunately for Cole, he did not receive enough run support from his Yankees teammates to avoid the loss, ending his win streak at three starts. He'll take a 3.22 ERA and 1.08 WHIP into his next start, which is lined up for next week on the road against the Orioles.

Gerrit Cole
New York Yankees
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