Gerrit Cole News: Throws six scoreless in return
Cole did not factor into the decision in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Rays, allowing two hits and three walks while striking out two over six scoreless innings.
In his first major-league start in 569 days, Cole needed just 72 pitches to spin six scoreless frames. He generated only five whiffs but filled the zone with 50 strikes and limited the Rays to three hard-hit balls while averaging 96.1 mph on both his four-seamer and sinker. It was clearly an encouraging showing for the 35-year-old, who lines up for a road matchup against the Royals next week.
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