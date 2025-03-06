Gerrit Cole News: Unfazed by rocky spring outing

Cole allowed six runs on five hits -- including two home runs -- over 2.2 innings in Thursday's Grapefruit League loss to the Twins. He struck out two and did not issue a walk.

Despite the result, manager Aaron Boone described Cole's outing as "another really good step in the process," per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. "I got my work in," Cole said after the game. "Not great command; I kept trying to work the fastball over and over again." Cole was pulled with two outs in the second inning but returned for the third -- allowed under spring training rules -- and totaled 54 pitches in his second appearance of the spring. While Cole's numbers were down last season following his return from an elbow injury, his track record keeps him on the SP1/SP2 border for many.