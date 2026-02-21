Gerson Garabito headshot

Gerson Garabito Injury: Out four months with foot injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Garabito will be out for four months after undergoing surgery to address a broken bone in his foot, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Garabito inked an NRI deal with Milwaukee in December that included an invite to spring training, but the 30-year-old's spring is over. The right-hander will be out four around four months, meaning he'll be sidelined until June. Garabito made three big-league appearances last season with the Rangers, logging a 9.00 ERA across eight innings.

