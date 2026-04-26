Giancarlo Stanton Injury: Absent from lineup again Sunday

Stanton (calf) isn't starting Sunday against Houston.

This will be the second straight game on the shelf for Stanton after he was pulled from Friday's contest versus Houston due to right calf tightness. Manager Aaron Boone was ambiguous when discussing Stanton's injury Saturday, saying the issue is "not ideal" and adding, "But that doesn't mean great or terrible," per Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News. It isn't yet clear if a stint on the injured list is ahead for Stanton, who has been New York's primary DH this season. Ben Rice is getting a start in that slot Sunday.