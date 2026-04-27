Giancarlo Stanton Injury: Avoiding injured list for now
Stanton (calf) will not be placed on the 10-day injured list prior to Monday's game versus the Rangers, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.
Stanton has not played since exiting Friday's game against the Astros with right calf soreness. The Yankees recalled Jasson Dominguez from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday for some protection while Stanton recuperates, but the club hopes Stanton is able to play later this week. Fantasy managers would still be wise to play it safe and put Stanton on their bench if they have viable alternatives.
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