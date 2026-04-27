Giancarlo Stanton Injury: Awaiting MRI results
Stanton (calf) could still be placed on the 10-day injured list, pending the results of an MRI he underwent Monday, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.
Stanton will miss a third straight start Monday against the Rangers due to a right calf injury he suffered Friday versus the Astros. The Yankees will wait until after Monday's contest to make a decision on an IL move. Jasson Dominguez is starting at designated hitter Monday in Stanton's stead and would be in line for regular playing time if Stanton's absence is extended.
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