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Giancarlo Stanton Injury: Awaiting MRI results

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Stanton (calf) could still be placed on the 10-day injured list, pending the results of an MRI he underwent Monday, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

Stanton will miss a third straight start Monday against the Rangers due to a right calf injury he suffered Friday versus the Astros. The Yankees will wait until after Monday's contest to make a decision on an IL move. Jasson Dominguez is starting at designated hitter Monday in Stanton's stead and would be in line for regular playing time if Stanton's absence is extended.

Giancarlo Stanton
New York Yankees
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