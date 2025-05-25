Fantasy Baseball
Giancarlo Stanton Injury: Continues to progress toward return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2025

According to Yankees GM Brian Cashman, Stanton (elbows) will likely take live batting practice over the next two weeks and is getting close to going on a minor-league rehab assignment, per MLB.com.

Stanton began taking batting practice on the field in late April, but he's yet to face live pitching. With that hurdle seeming likely to be cleared in the near future, a tangible picture of the slugger's path to being activated from the IL is emerging. Should Stanton need a relatively short rehab stint -- a possibility made more likely by the fact that his status as a designated hitter means he wouldn't need to readjust to playing the field -- the veteran could be back with the big-league club in early June.

