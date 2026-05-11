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Giancarlo Stanton Injury: Could ramp up running this week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Monday that Stanton will undergo tests on his injured right calf in hopes of being cleared to ramp up his running this week, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Boone added that Stanton has already done some running indoors, and he could be given the green light to step up his rehab if the club is satisfied with how his right calf strain has healed. There's no word yet on a potential rehab assignment or return date for Stanton. With Jasson Dominguez (shoulder) also out, Spencer Jones has been getting an opportunity lately for the Yanks.

Giancarlo Stanton
New York Yankees
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