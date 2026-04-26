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Giancarlo Stanton Injury: Decision on IL stint coming Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Manager Aaron Boone said Sunday that the Yankees will make a decision on Stanton, who is nursing right calf soreness, before Monday's game versus the Rangers, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Stanton made an early exit from Friday's game against Houston and hasn't played since. While the team hasn't yet announced whether the veteran slugger will need an IL stint, a clue may have been dropped with the news that outfielder Jasson Dominguez is set to be called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Fantasy managers who roster Stanton should get a definitive answer on whether he'll be placed on the IL ahead of Monday's 6:05 PM ET contest in Texas.

Giancarlo Stanton
New York Yankees
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