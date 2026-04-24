Giancarlo Stanton Injury: Exits with trainer

Stanton was removed from Friday's game against the Astros with right lower-leg tightness, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Stanton didn't seem to be very comfortable running from second base to third on J.C. Escarra's sixth-inning single, so the Yankees' training staff made the call to take the former out of the contest. If the veteran slugger ends up needing to sit down for another game or two, Randal Grichuk could be in line for extra starts in the outfield or as a DH.