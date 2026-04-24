Giancarlo Stanton headshot

Giancarlo Stanton Injury: Exits with trainer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2026 at 7:32pm

Stanton was removed from Friday's game against the Astros with right lower-leg tightness, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Stanton didn't seem to be very comfortable running from second base to third on J.C. Escarra's sixth-inning single, so the Yankees' training staff made the call to take the former out of the contest. If the veteran slugger ends up needing to sit down for another game or two, Randal Grichuk could be in line for extra starts in the outfield or as a DH.

Giancarlo Stanton
New York Yankees
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