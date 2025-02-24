Fantasy Baseball
Giancarlo Stanton headshot

Giancarlo Stanton Injury: Flies home for more tests

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Stanton (elbows) returned to New York for further consultation and testing, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Stanton won't be participating in baseball activities in the near future, and teammate Aaron Judge indicated Monday that he just wants a healthy Stanton "in the middle of the season." Given that it doesn't sound like the team has a great handle on Stanton's pain in both elbows and Judge's quotes Monday, fantasy managers should consider Stanton out indefinitely. Stanton's absence opens up an opportunity for someone like Ben Rice, Oswaldo Cabrera, Everson Pereira or J.C. Escarra to earn more playing time early in the season.

