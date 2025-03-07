Fantasy Baseball
Giancarlo Stanton headshot

Giancarlo Stanton Injury: Getting more PRP injections

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Stanton will return to New York on Monday to receive a third round of platelet-rich plasma injections in his elbows, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Stanton has been dealing with tennis elbow in both arms, and the PRP injections are an effort to aid in the recovery process while avoiding surgery. Stanton will begin the regular season on the injured list, and how long he stays on the IL will depend on the progress in his recovery. He finished the 2024 regular season with a slash line of .233/.298/.475 with 27 home runs and 72 RBI across 459 plate appearances.

Giancarlo Stanton
New York Yankees
