Giancarlo Stanton

Giancarlo Stanton Injury: Injuries deemed severe

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 8, 2025 at 8:56am

Stanton said Saturday that his injuries are "considered severe in both elbows," Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Stanton went on to cite bat adjustments from last season as the cause for his tennis elbow, and there is no telling how far he is from resuming baseball activities -- let alone playing in games. The veteran slugger also brought up the possibility of undergoing surgery to address the issue, which would force him to miss the entire 2025 campaign.

Giancarlo Stanton
New York Yankees
